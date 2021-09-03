The Taliban is reportedly hunting down Afghan women who earned a living previously working as sex workers. The extremist group is planning to kill or humiliate them for choosing the age-old profession.

Reports state that members of the Taliban are combing through adult websites and going through thousands of pictures and videos of Afghan women and making a list of their names in order to hunt them down.

Many sex workers now fear for their lives as the Taliban is known for beheading, stoning and hanging women who work outside the boundaries of Sharia law. The Taliban also gang-rape women before eventually killing them.

The Sun quoted a source as saying that the Taliban are ''hell-bent'' on ''hunting down'' Afghan prostitutes and would publicly execute them or "humiliate for their own pleasure".

''They pretend to condemn pornography, but are digging deep into the most obscure and deeply-hidden adult sites to find videos that show Afghan brothels so they can identity and slaughter or enslave the women who worked in them,'' the source said.

The co-director for women's rights at Human Rights Watch, Heather Barr, revealed that she had visited Afghanistan to monitor the situation of women in the region and found thousands of women entering prostitution in 2021 and most of them were forced into the profession as it was their only option to earn a living and survive.

According to a report released by Barr, Afghan sex workers earned around $25 each time they had a client and the women were fearful for their lives ''every time'' whenever a man entered the room.

Barr revealed to The Sun that many a time women were forced to be recorded on camera by their clients and the videos were later uploaded on adult sites without their knowledge and permission. ''Because the videos show obvious location markers of the brothels, these women are now in serious danger of being kidnapped or murdered in the most horrific ways imaginable,'' she said.

The Afghan women, especially sex workers, have no protection and are left at the mercy of Taliban members who seized power last month after the United States pulled out its troops from the war-torn region causing havoc across the land and its people who are eager to flee the country.