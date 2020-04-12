The Taliban is planning to release 20 Afghan government prisoners it held, a spokesperson of the Ismalist militant group stated on Sunday. This is going to be the fist handover since the start of a peace process.

"Today, 20 prisoners of the Kabul administration will be released by the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan and handed over to ICRC in Kandahar," the spokesman, Suhail Shaheen, mentioned on theTwitter handle.

Since Wednesday, the Afghan government has released 300 Taliban prisoners as part of a swap after a February pact between the United States and the Taliban that offers the best chance yet of ending the 18-year US military involvement in Afghanistan.

(With agency inputs)