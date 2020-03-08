A US-Taliban peace deal was signed in Doha, Qatar on February 28. Reduction in violence was mentioned as one of the pre-requisites, for the US troops to completely withdraw from Afghanistan. One aspect that the agreement lacked was the participation of the legitimate Afghan government, led by President Ashraf Ghani.

By March 10, the Afghan government has to release 5,000 hard-core Taliban militants, in exchange of 1,100 members of the Afghan security forces, that was to be followed by an intra-Afghan dialogue. But President Ghani refused to release the Taliban terrorists, as a result, the latter has resumed attacks in various parts of Afghanistan.

At least three Taliban attacks in a day

On Saturday, at least six Taliban militants were killed and ten injured in clashes with Afghan security forces in eastern Afghanistan's Laghman province, Sputnik News reported. "Taliban militants attacked a local police post in Alishang district of Laghman province yesterday, due to the clash between Taliban and local police officers, 6 Taliban members were killed and 10 others were injured," the security forces said in a statement.

The same day, the proscribed terrorist group attacked security forces on the Kabul-Parwan highway, in Bagram district, killing at least one police officer, Afghanistan's Tolo News reported.

On March 4, the US launched airstrikes on Taliban fighters, who attacked Afghan security forces in Helmand province. The attacks came just hours after the US President had a "very good talk" with the Taliban leader

Taliban could seize power after troop withdrawal: Donald Trump

In a statement on Friday, the US President hinted at the possibility of Taliban dethroning the US-backed Afghan government and concentrating power in its hands. Taliban presently controls about half of Afghanistan, to varying degrees.

"Countries have to take care of themselves," Trump told reporters at the White House on Friday. "You can only hold someone's hand for so long." According to the peace deal, the US will reduce its forces in Afghanistan to 8,600, in the next 135 days, i.e., just before the US Presidential elections, in which US President Donald Trump is seeking re-election.