The Tale Of Lady Ok Episode 2: How to Watch, Preview, Spoilers, and More 

The Tale Of Lady Ok episode 2 will air on JTBC TV on Sunday (December 1) at 10:30 pm KST. Goo Deok Yi and Song Seo In will meet again. The characters now have new identities. Deok Yi is Lady Ok Tae Young, and Seo In is renowned storyteller Cheon Seung Hwi. People in Korea can watch the mini-series on TV or stream it on various online platforms.

K-drama fans from other parts of the world, including the US, Canada, Australia, the UK, Mexico, Denmark, Romania, Slovakia, Bulgaria, Czech Republic, Finland, France, Greece, Greenland, Hong Kong, China, Japan, New Zealand, UAE, Singapore, Turkey, and South Africa, can watch the mini-series with subtitles on various online streaming platforms, including Kocowa.

The Tale Of Lady Ok is the new historical romance drama that follows runaway slave Goo Deok Yi. It narrates the survival con game of the title character as she fakes everything, including her husband. The mini-series features Lim Ji Yeon, Choo Young Woo, Yeonwoo, and Kim Jae Won.

Here is everything about The Tale Of Lady Ok episode 2, like the airdate, preview, spoilers, and streaming details.

Airdate, Time, and Streaming Details

The historical romance drama will air its next episode on JTBC TV on Sunday (December 1) at 10:30 pm KST. People in Korea can watch the mini-series on TV or stream it on various online platforms. K-drama fans from other parts of the world, including the US, Canada, and Australia, can watch the mini-series with subtitles on various online streaming platforms, including Kocowa.

Here are the International Air Timings of The Tale Of Lady Ok Episode 2:

US - 9:30 am

Canada - 9:30 am

Australia - 11:30 pm

New Zealand - 1:30 am

Japan - 10:30 pm

Mexico - 7:30 am

Brazil - 10:30 am

Saudi Arabia - 4:30 pm

India - 7:00 pm

Indonesia - 8:30 pm

Singapore - 9:30 pm

China - 9:30 pm

Europe - 3:30 pm

France - 3:30 pm

Spain - 3:30 pm

UK - 2:30 pm

South Africa - 3:30 pm

Philippines - 9:30 pm

Preview and Spoilers

The Tale Of Lady Ok episode 2 promotional stills show the second meeting between Goo Deok Yi and Song Seo In. They meet under different identities. Deok Yi is Lady Ok Tae Young, and Seo In is renowned storyteller Cheon Seung Hwi. Cast member Choo Young Woo teased a perfect chemistry with Lim Ji Yeon. He asked the viewers to watch the dynamics between the onscreen couple.

"1 point for the viewers to fill is to watch the chemistry between the onscreen couple. It was my first time working with Choo Young Woo. Although we both faced the challenge of portraying multiple personas, we filmed with consideration for each other. I received help from him, and we worked hard to embody our characters," the actor shared.