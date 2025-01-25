The Tale Of Lady Ok Episode 15: How to Watch, Preview, Spoilers, and More 

The Tale Of Lady Ok episode 14 will air on JTBC TV on Saturday (January 25) at 10:30 PM KST. The historical fantasy thriller drama will focus on the relationship between Cheon Seung Hwi and Goo Deok. People in Korea can watch the mini-series on TV or stream it on various online platforms.

K-drama fans from other parts of the world, including the US, Canada, Australia, the UK, Mexico, Denmark, Romania, Slovakia, Bulgaria, Czech Republic, Finland, France, Greece, Greenland, Hong Kong, China, Japan, New Zealand, UAE, Singapore, Turkey, and South Africa, can watch the mini-series with subtitles on various online streaming platforms, including Kocowa.

The Tale Of Lady Ok is an ongoing historical romance drama that follows runaway slave Goo Deok Yi. It narrates the title character's survival con game as she fakes everything, including her husband. The mini-series features Lim Ji Yeon, Choo Young Woo, Yeonwoo, and Kim Jae Won. It premiered on JTBC on Saturday (November 30) at 10:30 PM KST.

Here is everything about The Tale Of Lady Ok episode 15, like the airdate, preview, spoilers, and streaming details.

Airdate, Time, and Streaming Details

The historical romance drama will air its next episode on JTBC TV on Saturday (January 25) at 10:30 PM KST. People in Korea can watch the mini-series on TV or stream it on various online platforms. K-drama fans from other parts of the world, including the US, Canada, and Australia, can watch the mini-series with subtitles on various online streaming platforms, including Kocowa.

Here are the International Air Timings of The Tale Of Lady Ok Episode 15:

US - 9:30 AM

Canada - 9:30 AM

Australia - 11:30 PM

New Zealand - 1:30 PM

Japan - 10:30 PM

Mexico - 7:30 AM

Brazil - 10:30 AM

Saudi Arabia - 4:30 PM

India - 7:00 PM

Indonesia - 8:30 PM

Singapore - 9:30 PM

China - 9:30 PM

Europe - 3:30 PM

France - 3:30 PM

Spain - 3:30 PM

UK - 2:30 PM

South Africa - 3:30 PM

Philippines - 9:30 PM

Preview and Spoilers

The Tale Of Lady Ok episode 15 will focus on the relationship between Cheon Seung Hwi and Goo Deok. The onscreen chemistry between Choo Young Woo and Lim Ji Yeon captured the attention of K-drama lovers worldwide. Cast member Choo Young Woo teased a perfect chemistry with Lim Ji Yeon. He asked the viewers to watch the dynamics between the onscreen couple.

"1 point for the viewers to fill is to watch the chemistry between the onscreen couple. It was my first time working with Choo Young Woo. Although we both faced the challenge of portraying multiple personas, we filmed with consideration for each other. I received help from him, and we worked hard to embody our characters," the actor shared.