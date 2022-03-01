Taking the crypto space to the next level is Tom Kysar, product manager of Augur

He has been an expert digital marketer, operations generalist, and developer who has done wonders around the space.

The story of cryptocurrencies was unknown until a decade back, when Bitcoin made a splash, making millionaires out of those who had faith in their investments. Since then there has been no looking back, prompting many digital currencies to step into the space. With its growing popularity entered field experts who studied the workings of this area in depth and spread their knowledge to benefit many. Tom Kysar is one amongst them who has gained extreme knowledge about this field, doing wonders around this zone. Tom hails from San Francisco and is presently the Director of Operations of the Forecast Foundation, the entity building Augur, a decentralized peer-to-peer oracle and prediction market protocol. In the past, he has been the founding member of the WC3 Chainpoint Standard working group and a Bitcoin hackathon competitor.

His accomplishments also include helping the Ferguson Public Library accept Bitcoin donations via Twitter. His vast knowledge had him being on stage educating people about cryptocurrencies at numerous events held at Rice University, Bitcoin Amsterdam, Bitcoin San Diego, Bitcoin Santa Monica, Ethereum Berlin, and a lot more places. In 2014, he joined Koinify, a crypto crowdfunding platform as head of marketing in Palo Alto, California, where he has helped GetGems and Factom collectively raising over 5,000+ BTC. The company was funded by Sequoia China, Blockchain Capital, and IDG Capital. Tom even wrote for BraveNewCoin, a cryptocurrency publication popular for its breaking news and trading insights. He has written all about the $GBTC Bitcoin Investment Trust, OpenBazzar, Lightlist/Lighthouse, Kaspersky Ransomware, ZeroNet, and much more.

He joined Tierion in 2016 as director of growth, a company which provides services for generating cryptographic proofs for any file or piece of data using the Bitcoin blockchain and also helped the company move to Silicon Valley before joining Augur as a product manager.