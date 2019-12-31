The world is preparing to welcome the Year 2020 today. But before we move on to embrace New Year with new resolutions, new plans and goals, take a look back to those mind-blowing space images, captured by space telescopes that stunned the science world in this year.

Here are the few of the best space images of 2019:

Selfie of the Curiosity rover

NASA's Curiosity Mars rover took this selfie on May 12, 2019 (It was Curiosity's 2,405th Martian day, or sol, of the mission).

Chinese Chang'e-4 spacecraft

This spacecraft made the first successful landing on the Moon's farside on January 3 and this image is from the landing site inside Von Karman crater.

Chaotic Clouds of Jupiter

Dramatic atmospheric features in Jupiter's northern hemisphere are captured in this view from NASA's Juno spacecraft and the image was taken at 9:20 am PST on February 12, 2019.

La Silla Eclipse Sequence

This image was taken on July 2, 2019 during the total solar eclipse from La Silla Observatory in the Chilean Atacama Desert.

Stellar Fireworks Show



This is a view from NASA's Hubble Space Telescope that includes ultraviolet light, shows the star's hot, expanding gases glowing in red, white and blue. Eta Carinae resides 7,500 light-years away.

Total Solar Eclipse

This picture was taken when a flock of birds in La Serena, Chile flew through the air together during the total solar eclipse that crossed South America last week.