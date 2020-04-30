Tajikistan has reported its first 15 coronavirus or COVID-19 cases, the ministry of healthcare of the Asian country state on Thursday after few weeks of being virus-free even after sharing borders with China and other virus-infected countries.

Coronavirus crisis in Tajikistan

The five cases of the novel deadly virus have been confirmed in the capital of Dushanbe, whereas the other 10 got reported in the Sughd province which borders Uzbekistan and Kyrgyzstan, the ministry stated.

Tajikistan closed its borders last month and took some steps to curb large social gatherings, but has generally been less stringent about social distancing in the absence of confirmed cases. Almost 11,000 people have been quarantined over the last three months and 8,438 have already been discharged, the government said in a statement on Thursday.

(With agency inputs)