Taiwanese Teacher Gives Mathematics Lessons on Pornhub to Earn $250,000 a Year

A Taiwanese teacher is following an unusual path of teaching. He uses Pornhub to deliver his math lectures. Interestingly, his videos are widely viewed and shared, and he makes around $250,000 per year.

With a unique approach, the teacher named Changshu is using the porn website to host math classes for his audiences and has a verified Pornhub channel with the username 'changhsumath666'. He has shared over 200 videos that are absolutely free of sexual content. He has become an instant hit on the platform and his videos garner a million views.

Bizarre Decision

According to media reports, Changhsu holds a Master's degree in mathematics and has been teaching both online and in Taiwanese schools for 15 years. He previously relied on YouTube to help share his teachings. He used to upload his recorded lectures on YouTube but failed to get desired response. So, he decided to do something different and selected Pornhub as his new platform for imparting his teachings. From 2020 onwards, he started to post his videos on Pornhub.

Though his step may be a 'publicity stunt' or 'strange move' for some, he has justified it while speaking to the Mel Magazine. Talking about his unconventional path, he said, "Since very few people teach math on adult video platforms, and since there are so many people who watch videos on them, I thought that if I uploaded my videos there, a lot of people would see them."

No Hardcore Erotica, just a Green Chalkboard

Changshu's account features a message, "Play hard, Study hard". In all his videos, the teacher can be seen in a grey hoodie and black-rimmed glasses. He also solves mathematical problems on the green board and explains differential methods, in his native Mandarin. He never once does anything even remotely pornographic â€” no blow jobs, no 69s, no anal.

Changhsu Tried Teaching Maths on Other Porn sites Including XVideos

The teacher attempted to extend his reign to other adult websites such as XVideos and NXNN, in the hopes of gaining a wider audience, but he said that the websites were able to differentiate between adult and non-adult content.

"They know which kinds of videos are for adults and which aren't, and they forbid them," he said.

Changshu Earns Over $250,000 Per Year

Changhsu's videos have racked up as many as 1.6 million views on Pornhub. He told the Mel Magazine, "Many students who need a teacher who can teach math know me through Pornhub, and some of them buy my course."

He has been successful in earning 7,500,000 New Taiwan dollars (over $250,000) per year, which he uses to pay his bills and provide a decent salary to his employees, who help him teach on his various platforms.

However, Changdshu suspects that over 60 per cent of his viewers come to his Pornhub channel for a laugh, rather than to learn calculus.

He said "People may not be interested in my videos, but they'll all know there's a teacher who teaches calculus on an adult video platform."