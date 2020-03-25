The government of Taiwan announced that 19 new cases of coronavirus or COVID-19 has been reported in the country on Wednesday, all of them are imported which brings the total of number of infected people on the island to 235.

Coronavirus in Taiwan

Taiwan also reported one extra case late on Tuesday, in addition to the 20 new cases it announced earlier that same day. The coronavirus outbreak has created a major stir in the world as the number of infected cases has gone over 400,000 globally with more than 16,000 people losing their lives. The most affected country is Italy followed by China. The WHO has declared it as a pandemic and the new epicentre has shifted to Europe.

The virus which originated from the city of Wuhan in the Hubei province of China has started spreading like wildfire in the US. The WHO is claiming that the new epicentre can be US which may create a major havoc in the country.

