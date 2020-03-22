The Taiwan government stated that it will stop airline passengers transiting through the island from March 24 until April 7 for controlling the spread of the deadly novel coronavirus or COVID-19, as stated by officials on Sunday. The government separately announced 16 new cases, bringing the total to 169.

Taiwan fight against COVID-19

The novel coronavirus outbreak has created a major sdtir around the world in recent times. Over 300,000 people has been infected with the virus whereas more than 13,000 have died globally. The number of cases are on the rise in Italy, Spain and the US with Italy reporting the most number of deaths in the world.

The virus which originated from the city of Wuhan in Hubei province of China has been described as a pandemic by the WHO. The new epicentre of the virus is Europe and the vaccine trials are going on around the world to put an end to this pandemic as soon as possible.

