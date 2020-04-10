Filmmaker Taika Waititi has teased a few details about his upcoming Marvel movie "Thor: Love And Thunder" with Tessa Thompson and Mark Ruffalo. Waititi took to Instagram with the stars from "Thor: Ragnorak" as he hosted a viewing party for "Ragnorak" on Instagram Live, reports variety.com.

Five drafts of the film's script

"It's like 10-year-olds told us what should be in a movie and we said yes to every single thing," Waititi said of the premise to "Love and Thunder". He added that there are about five drafts of the film's script done and Thompson, his first guest, has read the latest.

Waititi took the "Thor" franchise to new comedic heights as he introduced hard-drinking Valkyrie (Thompson) and exiled Avenger Hulk (Ruffalo). The much anticipated "Love and Thunder" will catch up with Thor and Valkyrie after the events of "Avengers: Endgame", and is slated to release on February 18, 2022.

Valkyrie MCU's first LGBTQ heroes

When "Thor: Love And Thunder" was announced at last year's San Diego Comic Con, it was also revealed that Thompson's Valkyrie would be one of the Marvel Cinematic Universe's first LGBTQ heroes.

The director wouldn't give any information on Christian Bale's character in the upcoming movie, and confirmed that the galactic hero Silver Surfer wouldn't be in the film. He also didn't comment on if Tom Hiddleston's Loki would be back from the dead for the movie. Ruffalo later replaced Thompson on the Instagram video, but he and Waititi mostly joked around and played with the split-screen video feature.