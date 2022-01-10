Taco Bell Worker Shot Dead During Dispute Over Fake $20 Bill in Front of Son in LA

A Taco Bell employee was fatally shot during a petty argument over a fake $20 bill. The incident took place in a drive-thru at a Taco Bell in South Los Angeles on Saturday, January 8, night. According to KABC, the victim was identified as 41-year-old Alejandro Garcia. Authorities noted that he was working at the fast-food joint with his son when he was killed around 11 pm at a Taco Bell near the intersection of Century and Avalon boulevards.

Garcia's relatives told KABC that he was working the night shift at the fast-food joint. The unfortunate incident unfolded after Garcia's son got into an argument with two customers who tried to pay for their order using a fake $20 bill.

Garcia's cousin noted that the men with the counterfeit bill got 'upset' and probably started shooting. His son closed the window when the shots were fired, but one of the bullets got through and Garcia was hit. He died at the scene in front of his son, according to the cousin.

Counterfeit bill

A Los Angeles Police Department spokesperson noted that Garcia suffered a gunshot wound in the torso. According to the investigators, a semiautomatic handgun was used in the shooting. Emergency responders found him unresponsive at the scene.

The suspects, two males, aged between 25 and 30 are being sought by the police in connection with the shooting. The identities of the suspects are not known at the moment.

The victim worked at Taco Bell one night a week

Garcia is survived by a wife and three children. Family members noted that he worked at the food joint one night a week to earn some extra money. Family members set up a GoFundMe page to cover his funeral costs.

Taco Bell release a statement over the incident and paid tribute to the deceased worker. "Our deepest condolences go out to the family and friends of the team member in this difficult time," the statement said. The food chain also noted that the owner of that particular location is 'working with the local authorities in their investigation.'