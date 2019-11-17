Remember T.I.? The extremely controlling father of an 18-year-old daughter, who regularly gets her hymen checked in order to make sure it's intact. Oh yeah! He's an American rapper too. Now, T.I. aka Clifford Harris is all about the Family Hustle, but will he take a hard pass on a new money-making opportunity?

According to a report in HipHopOverlord.com, the popular adult site Pornhub.com has reportedly offered his daughter Deyjah Harris a $1 million to lose her virginity on camera. The remuneration for the deal can go up to a seven-figure payout.

And this despite Tip's revelation that he attends his daughter's annual gynaecologist visits to make sure she is still a virgin. The 39-year-old mogul offended many women when he revealed on the Ladies Like Us podcast that he makes sure Deyjah gets her virginity checked.

"Deyjah's 18, just graduated high school now and she's attending her first year of college, figuring it out for herself. And yes, not only have we had the conversation, we have yearly trips to the gynaecologist to check her hymen," he explained during the episode, titled, "Life Hacks."

He even explained in great detail all that happens at the OB/GYN. Fans came out in support of Deyjah in the aftermath. Even Deyjah 'liked' tweets that referred to her father's comments as disgusting. One of the fans commented writing, "I'm sorry for what is happening to you. No one should have control over your body but you."

Another chimed with: "We support you; your bodily autonomy is important and it never should have been violated the way it was & certainly never should have been made public knowledge. Sending you so much love."

So considering T.I. is so protective of his daughter's virginity, there's zero chance he'd let her lose it in something like a porn video. But a payout as big as reportedly offered is too big to think. We shall wait.