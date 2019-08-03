T-Hub, which leads India's pioneering innovation ecosystem, today announced the launch of its HealthTech Arcade program in partnership with Optum. Optum is a leading information and technology-enabled health solutions business, which is dedicated to helping people live healthier lives and to help make the health system work better for everyone. This edition of the arcade series is focused on helping the corporates source startups that can solve challenges in the focus area of chronic and poly-chronic disease management. Also, it aims to support startups by connecting them with industry experts, including mentors, large institutional executives, hospital executives, private investors and venture capitalists.

The HealthTech Arcade aims to bring in tech-based startups with innovations emerging in chronic and poly-chronic disease management, digital health, medical devices, diagnostic platforms and DeepTech analytics in the healthcare sector. More than 20 startups got the opportunity to showcase their products and solutions to Optum and to other leading industry and investor giants such as National Health Authority, SRI Capital, Dr Reddy's Labs, Jubilant Life Sciences Limited, UST Global, LVPEI, Clinton Health Access Initiative, Novartis, Parampara Capital, Ventureast and Endiya Partners.

Ravi Narayan, CEO, T-Hub, said, "Technology has touched nearly every aspect of urban life in India. However, we are yet to match the level of technological advancements in the western world, especially in healthcare. The Indian healthcare market is expected to be valued at $372 billion by 2022, and it's an exciting opportunity for entrepreneurs. Our HealthTech Arcade, in partnership with Optum, will enable both startups and corporates to embrace the most innovative technologies in the healthcare space."

This event had Jayesh Ranjan, Principal Secretary, Government of Telangana (I&C, ITE&C), and Sunil Raheja, Senior Vice President and Head, Technology, at Optum Global Solutions, and Sashi Reddi, Founder and Managing Partner of SRI Capital, as keynote speakers. A panel session on 'Digital Disruption in Chronic Disease Management' was moderated by Manoj Kapoor, Vice President—Product Engineering, Optum Global Solutions, with such esteemed panelists as Prashanti Bodugum, Senior Vice President – Technology, Optum Global Solutions, Raju Chithambaram, Chief Transformation Officer, UST Global, Varun Jhaveri, OSD, National Health Authority, Dr Vipin Anthony Das, Clinical Director, LVPEI Centre for Innovation, Consultant Ophthalmologist, LVPEI, Sreekanth PS, Head – Corporate VC at Jubilant Life Sciences Limited.

Varun Jhaveri, OSD, National Health Authority, said, "The inception of Ayushman Bharat has greatly increased access to quality healthcare, and it is imperative that we increase the overall efficiency of the healthcare system. The landscape of Indian innovations in healthcare has drastically widened and is one of the foremost answers for increasing quality, accessibility and affordability of healthcare. I feel forums such as HealthTech Arcade do a tremendous job of bringing the government, industry, academia and startups on one platform to take forward the overall vision of mainstreaming healthcare innovations."

The startups that were shortlisted to participate, pitch and showcase demonstrations at HealthTech Arcade include Theranosis, Macero Health Solutions, NanoHealth, Dipitr, Vihati Techno Health, Mapmygenome, Monitra, Healthcon, Welltheraupatics, and Onward Health. They also benefitted by getting this opportunity to network with the prominent ecosystem players to expand their business horizons.