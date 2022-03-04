Azusa Pacific University swimmer Sydney Benveniste was found dead earlier this week and her demise was announced late on Wednesday. Benveniste's death comes after Stanford women's soccer star Katie Meyer was found dead on campus.

So far, the cause and circumstances of her death are yet to be known. On Wednesday, Director of Athletics Gary Pine issued a statement saying, "On behalf of Azusa Pacific University, the athletics department, and swim and dive program, our thoughts and prayers are with the Benveniste family following the tragic death of their daughter Sydney."

Who Was Beneventise

Sydney herself was described as a sophomore and she specialized in freestyle. She hailed from California.

Sydney enrolled at Azusa Pacific, about 20 miles east of downtown Los Angeles, after completing high school in 2019.

Benveniste swam multiple disciplines during her freshman year. She redshirted last year, when the Division II school competed in only four events due to the pandemic, reported NY Daily News.

Tributes were paid to Sydney on Wednesday as she was the second college athlete in California to die this week.

Second Death in Week

Sydney's death comes after goalkeeper Katie Meyer's body was found at the Staford University campus.

The 22-year-old Meyer's death was announced on Tuesday by Stanford University, reported The Sun. Stanford vice provost for student affairs Susie Brubaker-Cole and athletic director Bernard Muir said in a statement said, "Katie was extraordinarily committed to everything and everyone in her world."

Sydney's death comes after goalkeeper Katie Meyer's body was found at the Staford University campus.