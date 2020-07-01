The Switzerland government is going to impose a quarantine requirement for individuals returning to the nation from the regions at high risk for the coronavirus or COVID-19, ministers mentioned on Wednesday, as it tries to combat a rising number of cases in the pandemic after phasing out many restrictive measures previous month.

The Federal Office of Public Health will maintain and update a list of high-risk countries from which travelers returning to Switzerland will be subject to self-isolation, Health Minister Alain Berset told a news conference, providing Sweden as an example of a country which might currently fall on the list.

COVID-19 in Switzerland

The government also said it would impose a mask-wearing requirement for individuals traveling on public transport from Monday, with Berset saying the country had thus far been out of step with its neighbors in not imposing such a requirement.

The deadly virus outbreak has created a major stir around the world in recent times infecting more than 10.4 million people globally and claimed the lives of over 510,000 people worldwide in more than 170 countries.

