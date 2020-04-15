Close
New research on sewage water shows more than estimated number of Covid-19 patients in Massachusetts

The death toll due to the coronavirus or COVID-19 in Switzerland has touched 973, the public health ministry of the country stated on Wednesday, rising from 900 in the nation on Tuesday.

The number of positive tests also increased to 26,336 from 25,834 on Tuesday, it said. The coronavirus outbreak has created major havoc in the world claiming the lives of more than 120,000 people globally and infecting nearly two million people worldwide. The WHO has described the virus outbreak as a pandemic as the virus has spread to over 170 countries in the world.

Coronavirus crisis

Coronavirus
Peng Zhiyong (C), head of the department of critical care medicine of Zhongnan Hospital, performs diagnosis on a patient with his colleagues in Zhongnan Hospital of Wuhan University in Wuhan, central China's Hubei Province, Jan. 24, 2020. Central China's Hubei province reported 105 new confirmed cases of pneumonia caused by the novel coronavirus (2019-nCoV) and seven new deaths on Thursday, the provincial health authorities announced Friday. (Xinhua/Xiong Qi/IANS) IANS

The novel coronavirus probably originated from the city of Wuhan in the Hubei province of China. The US is currently the epicentre of the deadly virus outbreak and is the most affected region following by Spain, Italy and France.

(With agency inputs)