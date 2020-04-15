The death toll due to the coronavirus or COVID-19 in Switzerland has touched 973, the public health ministry of the country stated on Wednesday, rising from 900 in the nation on Tuesday.

The number of positive tests also increased to 26,336 from 25,834 on Tuesday, it said. The coronavirus outbreak has created major havoc in the world claiming the lives of more than 120,000 people globally and infecting nearly two million people worldwide. The WHO has described the virus outbreak as a pandemic as the virus has spread to over 170 countries in the world.

Coronavirus crisis

The novel coronavirus probably originated from the city of Wuhan in the Hubei province of China. The US is currently the epicentre of the deadly virus outbreak and is the most affected region following by Spain, Italy and France.

(With agency inputs)