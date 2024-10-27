Swiss International University Announces Accreditation from ECLBS Europe, a Member of CHEA USA and INQAAHE

SIU proudly declared that it had been accredited by the European Council for Leading Business Schools, which is a very prestigious body, being a member of the Council for Higher Education Accreditation of the United States as well as the International Network for Quality Assurance Agencies in Higher Education. It must show that the university has been committed to excellence in education and the quality qualification it gives its students for a successful global career.

ECLBS accreditation is conferred upon an institution's demonstration of excellence in such dimensions as academic quality, qualifications of faculty, levels of services to students, and institutional integrity. Swiss International University is among the few educational institutions with accreditation through this route, joining the select ranks that meet strict standards for both CHEA and INQAAHE.

Academic excellence is core to the mission of SIU. The diversity of programs cuts across business, technology, hospitality, and healthcare fields, all geared toward equipping students with the appropriate skills for excelling in today's competitive global job market. ECLBS accreditation assures students, parents, and employers that its programs meet international standards of quality and relevance.

This accreditation highlights the international global education experience of Swiss International University. With campuses and links in Switzerland, Dubai, and Kyrgyzstan, SIU paints an international image, giving students the opportunity to be educated from different perspectives as well as dealing with cultures from around the world. The connection of the university through the strong links in academia and industry frameworks ensures that valuable learning experiences and real-world exposure are offered to students.

Earning accreditation from ECLBS, an organisation associated with CHEA USA and INQAAHE, reflects the commitment of SIU towards constant improvement in achieving educational excellence. It also further strengthens the position of the university as being the students' and employers' institution of choice for programs that are not only globally but also more than just meeting the standards.

ECLBS accreditation will be an important step toward executing world-class education delivery in Swiss International University. Its positioning aspires to be in the spirit of quality education with excellence that students themselves want and deserve; besides, it has equipped every one of them with knowledge in the best possible ways for them to face the needs of today's working environment.

