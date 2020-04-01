The Coronavirus death toll in Switzerland has reached to 378, the country's public health ministry said on Wednesday, April 1. The ministry also mentioned that on Tuesday, March 31, the number was 373 while the country was preparing for additional measures to mitigate the epidemic's economic hit.

The number of positive tests also increased to 17,139 from 16,176 on Tuesday, the ministry added.

The Swiss government is preparing to expand an emergency liquidity programme for coronavirus-hit businesses, as banks have already handed out more than half of the 20 billion Swiss francs ($20.70 billion) set aside for state-backed loans.

Coronavirus hit world

As of now, more than 877,400 people have diagnosed with the Novel Coronavirus, while over 43,000 individuals have died due to the deadly virus globally.