Swiss Cabin Crew Dies After Smoke Triggers Forced Emergency Landing in Austria

On Monday, Swiss International Air Lines announced the death of a cabin crew member on a plane that had to make an emergency landing because of smoke within the aircraft.

On December 23, the Airbus A220-300 aircraft carrying 74 passengers and five crew members was enroute from Bucharest to Zurich when it was forced to land in Graz, Austria, due to engine issues and smoke filling the cabin and cockpit. The aircraft made a safe landing.

Swiss International Air Lines, a subsidiary of Germany's Lufthansa, said in a statement, "We must report, with the deepest of sorrow and regret, that our young colleague died in the hospital in Graz on Monday."

As reported by AFP, Swiss chief executive Jens Fehlinger said that the death had left the airline in shock and grief. He said, "We are devastated at our dear colleague's death," adding, "Our thoughts are with his family, whose pain we cannot imagine. I offer them my heartfelt condolences on behalf of all of us at Swiss."

The airline said in a statement that "out of respect for the loved ones, we will not provide detailed information about our employee or the cause of death".

One member of the cabin crew was transported by helicopter to a hospital in Graz and placed in critical condition following the plane's emergency landing.

Another member of the cabin crew was also transported to the hospital.

Twelve passengers needed medical care, and all passengers were evacuated. All of the passengers who were admitted to the hospital were able to depart, according to Swiss on Tuesday.

Oliver Buchhofer, the chief operating officer, expressed gratitude to the Graz emergency services for their assistance to the crew and passengers. He said, "This is the saddest of days for us all."

"Losing our colleague and fellow member of our Swiss team leaves me distraught and dismayed," Buchhofer added.

He also said that Swiss would work "with the relevant authorities, to determine the causes involved".

Swiss said the focus of its investigation was on the mechanical parts of the aircraft, such as the engine, but also on the use of protective breathing equipment for the cabin crew.