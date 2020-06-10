Most people dream to be millionaires. But achieving something as big as this goal is not an easy feat. Danny Tran is not an exception. He dealt with challenges before getting to where he is today - a young entrepreneur known for his seasoned work in the world of digital marketing.

Before coming up with his now famous company, Hightstoke Media, Danny Tran was a young professional stuck in the daily grind. Somewhere in Silicon Valley, Danny was stuck in the 9-5 rat race working for a tech company. Things got worse when the company he was working for failed to secure funding and went under. Soon enough, Danny was out of a job.

Luckily, Danny had a lot more left in him and he was not about to give up. He had learnt a lot about digital marketing and paid advertising at his earlier job. He knew how marketing worked on a virtual level and knew how to scale a lean business digitally. With this knowledge, Danny decided to start living the life of a young entrepreneur.

He began by managing his first few ecommerce brands. But despite trying just about everything, - including but not limited to network marketing, affiliate marketing, drop shopping and crowdfunding - Danny still had to watch nine out of ten of his businesses fail. Luckily, one business did well and went on to cover significant ground.

With this business, Danny and his team started to grow aggressively. He and his team bootstrapped the entire company and crowd-funded $100,000. This was a clear sign of success to come and for a brief moment, they were doing really well.

Unfortunately, another challenge hit Danny and his team. The problem led to a serious conflict with one of the largest corporations in the US. This blow was brutal for them and they ended up with a cease and desist letter not soon later. This could not have come at a worse time for them as they were in the middle of one of their best production runs and this issue massacred the company whole.

Danny did not take any of these well and he lost almost all his money. What's left from his funds were eventually spent on penny stocks and cryptocurrency that didn't yield any return. Danny Tran was left with just $14 to his name and was at rock bottom.

But it was actually at his lowest when he came up with the idea for Highstoke Media. Soon later, in just 18 months, he was a millionaire at the age of 26. Through relentless hard work and dedication, Danny created a 7-figure life for himself.

With all the lessons he learned from those challenges, Danny operates with passion at Highstoke Media today. At Highstoke Media, Danny and his team achieve goals with companies and get them up and running.

If that was not enough, Danny even has a Client Takeover Program where students from over 15 countries learn from him the essential techniques which got him here today.