Brazilian bombshell Suzy Cortez, who has been entertaining her fans with some of the most eye-popping photos and videos through her social media handles, is back with another mind-blowing Instagram update. The hot model, who has won the title of Miss BumBum not once but twice, has grabbed much attention with her latest post regarding the Novel Coronavirus on Instagram. In the photo, Suzy is seen covering her face with a mask to guard against infection. She took to her official Instagram handle to share the important message with her fan followers.

Suzy's fans are super active on social media. As soon as the diva shared the picture, messages started pouring into her inbox. While several fans shared kisses, love and fire emojis to express their views on the photo, one wrote, "Stay safe Suzy, love you." Well, it's quite clear how much Suzy's fans love her. The diva has won millions of hearts across the world for her sexy toned figure and perky butts. Her award-winning derriere has been captivating fans on every social media platform.

Earlier, Suzy made heads turn with a scandalous post on her official handle. She posted a video of her tattoo session which took the internet by storm. Her scandalous Lionel Messi tattoo grabbed millions of eyeballs. Suzy is known to be a big fan of the Barcelona footballer.

The stunner has left no stone unturned to express her feelings for the football star. Messi, on the other hand, isn't a fan of the model. The footballer had earlier blocked Suzy for tagging him to a scandalous sexy photo that left fans drooling. Messi couldn't help but ignore the post on the diva's Instagram account.