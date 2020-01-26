Suzy Cortez, who has stunned her fans and social media followers with her boldness, has taken the internet by storm with her latest Instagram picture. The diva has made headlines lately after she posted a photo on her official Instagram account which has created a buzz. She went topless showing off her sexy plump butts and she was seen covering her assets with her bare hands. The 29-year-old Brazilian model often woos her fans by uploading hot and sexy photos of herself on her Instagram account.

In the latest photo, Cortez is seen wearing only a choker and jeans, revealing her butts. She loves flaunting her derrière and she isn't shy of sharing the photos on her social media account. She has as many as 2.1 million followers who love to engage with her post whenever she uploads them.

Photo got more than 19.6K likes

Several fans liked and commented on her new photo. The photo has bagged more than 19.6K likes and over 200 comments. While many posted love and fire emojis to show their love for her, one of her loyal fans thought that it's a cute picture.

Cortez recently shared another photo in which she is seen wearing a white crop top and string bikini. She flaunted her famous butts that won her the title of Miss BumBum twice. Cortez is also known for her fitness regimen.

Recently, Cortez got a tattoo of her favourite football player Lionel Messi's face on her groin that left everyone stunned. The tattoo episode created a lot of buzz and likely didn't go down well with the Messi family. She also shared a video of her tattoo on Instagram which bagged 102K likes and views.