Brazilian modelling sensation Suzy Cortez has left fans drooling over her latest Instagram picture that has set fire on the internet. The hot social media update of the diva has made heads turn on her official Instagram account leaving fans wanting more. This isn't the first time Suzy is trying to show off her hot massive assets. In the latest Instagram update, the modelling queen is seen going topless in a bathtub filled with rose petals. The photo has created a lot of buzz on social media and left hearts racing.

The two-time Miss BumbBum winner often makes headlines for flaunting her perky derriere on social media. Her toned and award-winning butts are the talking point of her fans on the photo-sharing platform. Ever since she made her debut, Suzy has shared some of the most scandalous photos and videos that have made her a popular figure on social media. Suzy has more than 2.2 million followers on her official Instagram handle that supports her every move on social media.

Her only fans' videos are loved the most. She often posts the teaser of her videos to notify her fans about her upcoming updates on her Onlyfans page. Earlier, the controversy queen made a statement with a scandalous tattoo. The diva, who is known for her daring social media stunts inked her favorite footballer Lionel Messi's face on her groin, which she often flaunts in her Instagram photos.

The photo went viral on the internet which didn't go very well with the Messi family. In another sensational act, Suzy tagged Messi in an inappropriate post on Instagram. Later, the Barcelona superstar blocked the Brazilian diva from his official social media handle.

Check out the latest photo of Suzy Cortez that has left fans drooling on the internet: