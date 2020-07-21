Brazilian bombshell Suzi Cortez, who is popular for her toned assets and perky butts has shared a series of scandalous photos and videos on her official social media handle lately. The diva has left her fans drooling over several posts as she puts her curves and prize-winning derriere on display on the social media platform.

Suzi, who has been winning the hearts of millions of fans around the world seems to awestruck every fan following her on Instagram. The Brazilian model's latest Insta updates have created much buzz on the internet.

Hot model and fitness sensation

Well, Suzi's social media stunts have often managed to grab eyeballs. Her scandalous photos and videos in which she is seen barely covering her assets often leave fans hearts racing. In her latest eye-popping picture, the hot modelling sensation and fitness influencer is seen sporting a thong bikini while she gave a sexy gaze on the camera.

Suzi's beautiful blue eyes not only enhanced the beauty of the photo but also made fans admire her with sultry comments on her post. Several fans took to their social media handles to complement the diva's smoking hot look in the picture.

This isn't the first time Suzi treating her Instagram fans. Since her social media debut, Suzi Cortez has been in the limelight for her sultry photos and videos. With her engaging hot content, the diva has created a huge fan base on social media. She now has a whopping 2.3 million followers on Instagram.

Suzi seems to like sports and she is known to be a die-hard fan of ace footballer Lionel Messi. The model often shares photos and videos wearing Messi's Jersy number.

Earlier, she even tagged the Barcelona star in a scandalous post after which the latter blocked Suzi from accessing his account. She even got Lionel Messi's face tattooed on her groin.