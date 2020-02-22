Brazillian bombshell Suzi Cortez knows all the tactics to attract fans through her social media posts. The diva who is known for her award-winning perky derriere has shared a hot video on Instagram flaunting her toned figure and muscles.

Suzi Cortez has won Miss Bumbum title twice for her famous butts and her fans just can't get over her hot social media updates every time. In the latest video, Suzi is seen making a selfie video of her sexy figure in front of a mirror. The video shows her flaunting her toned muscles looking extremely fit and healthy.

Cortez is a huge sensation on social media

Miss Bumbum often shows off her perky butts on social media and the diva isn't shy about it. Her rigorous fitness routine is something which has helped her look so fit and sexy. Fans are crazy about the diva's sexy photos. Suzi's hot movements in front of the mirror in the new video have left fans wanting more. The video has garnered above 97K likes and views on the social media platform. Fans were left without any words after seeing the video online.

In a similar event, Suzi had earlier released a series of hot and sexy pictures of herself that took the internet by storm. Several fans admired the Brazillian beauty for her hot looks and fit healthy figure.

Moreover, the Brazillian model dares to make bold posts on her official Instagram. Suzi has a huge crush on Barcelona footballer Lionel Messi and the diva can't help expressing her love for him through the social media platforms. She's even got his face tattoed on her groin lately which created a huge buzz in the media and sports industries. While the diva can't control her feelings for the Barcelona star, Messi, on the other hand, has blocked Suzi Cortez on his Instagram handle after she tagged him in a sexy social media post.