SuzanMarie's film "A Bird on the Balcony" is set to release in 2022

SuzanMarie is an Australian actress, writer and producer from Sydney. Her recent work called "A Bird on the Balcony" is soon to be released in which she has played the role of 'Sophie.' The movie is directed, written, produced and acted by SuzanMarie herself. The cast included many A-List actors such as, Tony Bonner, Huw Higginson, Hannah Waterman, Anneliese Apps, Alexander Grant, Martin Ashley Jones, Florence Florens.

SuzanMarie stared in a film for The United Nations called "Forced Marriage", for which she won two awards at ADFEST. The film was supported by Walk Free / Every Women Every Child campaign which premiered at the Modern Slavery Virtual press Conference at the United Nations.

The Australian actress, director and singer started her acting career at the age of four. SuzanMarie has trained with some of the most prestigious performing arts schools in both Australia, United Kingdom and America.

Besides, other credits of SuzanMarie include Bushwacked Bugs!, The Haunting , and Trust. She made her theatrical film debut in the movie Alex & Eve, directed by Peter Andrikidis, where she appeared as Sara. The movie was nominated in the Casting Guild of Australia Awards, and Santa Barbara International Film Festival.