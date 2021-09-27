Suspicious? The View Co-Host Ana Navarro Tests 'False Positive' for Covid-19 Before Kamala Harris Interview

Ana Navarro, 'The View' co-host, took to Instagram on Saturday to let her followers know that she has taken three Covid-19 tests and that they have all come negative. Navarro expressed that the results she was given during Friday's episode were a "false positive."

"Obviously what happened yesterday was a false positive, a very public, a very inopportune, a very melodramatic false positive. But fortunately we now tested three times. All three have been negative," she said in her Instagram clip.

On Twitter, she wrote, "Whew! Very thankful to have gotten a third negative PCR test result this afternoon. Headed home to Chacha's dad."

On Friday, Navarro and Sunny Hostin had tested positive while on air on for 'The View'. It was a massive blow to their then upcoming interview with Vice President Kamala Harris.

Co-Hosts Asked to Leave the Set Due to the Positive Results

A producer off-camera told the women that they needed to "step off for a second." After the women exited the stage, Joy Behar said they'd share the reason for the departure "in a couple of minutes." Behar began to introduce Harris, before she was stopped by someone off-camera.

After a commercial break, Behar explained that "since this is going to be a major news story any minute now" both of her co-hosts tested positive, reported WUSA TV station.

After the results came out positive, Harris ended up doing the interview virtually, and also talked about the hosts of the show contracting Covid-19.

What Did the VP Said?

"Sunny and Ana are strong women and I know they're fine, but it really does also speak to the fact that they're vaccinated and vaccines really make all the difference. Because otherwise, we would be concerned about hospitalization and worse," Harris had said, reportedly.

Netizens Say 'The View' Co-hosts Were Purposely Kept Out of the Interview

Some social media users believe that the co-hosts were intentionally kept out during the broadcast. One internet user said, "ABC not letting you guys to grill Kamala with questions u had in mind. Was it a plan to not let you talk to the VP?" Another wrote, "I'm happy for you but something isn't adding up!!! I'm not trying to be a hater but VP comes to visit and afterwards everyone is ok....Suspicious but then again I guess it's possible."

One Instagram user said, " We knew Ana, they just didn't want you guys asking the VP the hard questions." Another wrote, "Navarro and Hostin missed the opportunity to grill the VP about the border situation."

One comment read, "This lady's a joke. Advocating for safety when it fits her narrative. I'm sure she has to feel like a hypocrite deep down inside."

One user said, "Must be nice, us regular folks can't get those rapid tests. Nowhere to be found. Another said, "We need better tests!"

FDA Warns of False Positive Risk

Recently, FDA had alerted clinical laboratory staff and healthcare providers about the risk of false positive results with two Abbott Laboratories tests for Covid-19.

The FDA noted that the false-positive results may be linked to the present mixing parameters of the polymerase chain reaction (PCR) reaction mixture. This may cause possible overflow carrying over into neighboring wells in the test reagent tray.

Overflow into wells of true negative samples placed near positive samples in the assay tray could lead to false-positive results.