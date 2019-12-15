Suspects of the brutal murder of Barnard student was set free on Saturday after the officials said that there was a lack of evidence. Two teenagers were arrested with respect to the murder. A 14-year-old boy was the second suspect to be arrested with respect to the robbery and murder. Morningside Park in Manhattan has witnessed a number of robberies in the past year, and a decade long of dangerous activities.

On Wednesday the suspect along with his accomplices murdered Tessa Majors, a freshman in Barnard while robbing her. The murder in the Park has gained the city's attention. There is a growing memorial for Majors and the police have closed off the crime scene.

Rising Crime Rates

The murder has shone a light on the increasing crime rate in the city. Several areas close to the park has seen a group of teenagers stealing, threatening and harassing people. A few believe that Majors death was caused by the same group of teenagers.

The two charged and arrested for the case were 13 and 14 years old teenagers whose names were not disclosed. In the past few decades, there has been a trend in the deaths that have occurred in this region. As per reports, the city saw 2,245 deaths in 1990 and last year the count was at 277. Reportedly, there was a 9% increase in the number of deaths.

Suspect's aunt says it wasn't him

The 13-year-old suspect's aunt told Dailynews that it wasn't him. The teen had admitted that he was involved in the mugging of the student. Two other teens who are involved are still being searched. The aunt said that she was deeply sorry for what happened to Majors, and she didn't know what was going on but believed that her nephew didn't do this.