Two suspects were arrested by the police after a man's body was found in a field in Dallas on December 10. Witness statements and physical evidence placed the suspects as a part of the homicidal violence against the 20-year-old victim, whose body was wrapped inside a tarp and set on fire.

The body was found by a passerby last week in a vacant field in block 8100 of Mayforge Drive near Interstate-45. The officers were called around 3.30 PM local time to the field. The officials later identified the body as Quincy Wyatt's. Dallas County Medical Examiner determined later that it was a homicide. Wyatt attended Wilmer-Hutchins High School and had recently moved to Dallas. His family told the media that they were unaware of his involvement in any serious trouble.

Police investigations point to suspect, a pastor's daughter

The police investigations found that a woman was with Wyatt the day he was abducted from an acquaintance's house in 4000 block of Maryland. While they were at the house the suspects LaKevian Grant, 20, and Teilor Johnson, 19, assaulted the woman and helped a man kidnap Wyatt. A witness outside the house said that there were two men wearing a ski mask who put the victim inside the trunk of a car before shooting him. The car then drove off with the body.

The arrest warrant for one of the suspects' says that after the car drove off the woman who was with Wyatt was let go. The suspects have been charged with capital murder for playing "a role in the disappearance and murder of" Quincy Wyatt. The suspects' voluntary statements linked the victim to them. They are being held in the Dallas County Jail for a bond of $600,000 each.

Teilor Johnson is the daughter of Dallas Independent School District trustee Maxie Johnson. He told the media that his daughter is innocent and his role as a DISD member won't be affected because of the incident.

Claims of another man's involvement

Grant told the police that another man paid him and Johnson to help find Wyatt. The police haven't disclosed if they were searching for another suspect as of now. The unidentified man said they will be paid $600 for finding Wyatt's location. They lured the victim and the witness to the location for the same reason.