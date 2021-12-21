Suspect in LA Model Christy Giles' Overdose Death Charged in Sex Assaults of 4 Other Women

A Los Angeles model, Christy Giles' body was found dumped outside hospital hours after she had celebrated her 24th birthday on Saturday, November 13. Almost 2 hours later, her friend Hilda Marcela Cabrales-Arzola, who was with Giles through the night, also turned up in critical condition at another hospital. Marcela, after spending two weeks in a coma, also died. The duo was suspected to have died of a drug overdose.

A total of three suspects were arrested in connection with the deaths of the models. David Pearce, 37, Brandt Osborn, 42, and cinematographer Michael Ansbach, 47 were arrested on December 15. The LAPD, while announcing the arrests, noted that Christy and Marcela were given drugs by these men prior to their deaths.

David Pearce is now accused of sexually assaulting four other women. According to the Los Angeles County district attorney's office, Pearce, who is a movie director and club promoter, is charged with two counts of forcible rape, one count of raping an unconscious or asleep person, and one count of sexual penetration for a foreign object. A criminal complaint released last week noted that the incidents in question are said to have taken place in LA between 2010 and October 2020.

$3.4 million bond

Pearce was slapped with the additional charges on Friday, December 17, two days after being arrested on suspicion of manslaughter in connection with the overdose deaths of Christy Giles and Marcela Cabrales-Arzola's deaths. He is now being held at a $3.4 million bond. According to the New York Post, a spokesperson for the DA's office noted that charges against Pearce in connection with the overdose deaths were expected to be brought last week, but te DA's office has asked the police to investigate the case more deeply.

Speaking on the additional charges brought against Pearce, Beverly Hills spokesman Lt.Giovanni Trejo note that he has had, "several warnings from us, from tickets to an arrest for a controlled substance," but nothing that involved sexual assault or rape. The LAPD also refrained from commenting on the cases on Monday.

Drug overdose

The LA models, Christy Giles and Marcela Cabrales-Arzola were said to have met Pearce and the two other suspects, Osborn and Ansbach at a warehouse afterparty in LA on November 13. Police have reason to believe that the women went back to Pearce's apartment where they were given drugs and overdosed. Their bodies were later dumped by masked men outside different hospitals.