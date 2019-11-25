Survivor Series has got bigger in 2019 with NXT finding a place in the event for the first time and the superstar of the brand will be clashing with the stars from Raw and SmackDown. The pay-per-view at the Allstate Arena in the Chicago suburb of Rosemont, Illinois.

Where to watch Survivor Series live online?

The event will kick-off with 5 pm EST with a pre-show which will be aired on the YouTube channel and on WWE Network. The main event begins two hours later which will be live streamed on WWE app and on its website. The new subscribers can sign up for WWE Network and get their first month free and watch Survivor series without paying anything.

The existing customers have to pay $9.99 per month.

People from the US sign into with their TV provider to unlock live streaming. Follow the below links to watch the event online:

https://www.usanetwork.com/videos/live

https://www.wwe.com/wwe-survivor-series-chicago

Also, the audience across the world can follow the websites of the respective satellite channels. Normally, the websites will stream the events live online. For an example, the Indian viewers can watch catch Survivor Series live on the sonyliv.com

Match card:

Universal Championship match: "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt (c) vs. Daniel Bryan

WWE Championship match: Brock Lesnar (c) vs. Rey Mysterio

Champion vs. Champion vs. Champion match: Becky Lynch vs. Bayley vs. Shayna Baszler

Team Raw (Seth Rollins, Drew McIntyre, Kevin Owens, Ricochet, Randy Orton) vs. Team

SmackDown (Roman Reigns, Mustafa Ali, Braun Strowman, King Corbin, Shorty G) vs. Team NXT (to be announced on Sunday)

Champion vs. Champion vs. Champion match: AJ Styles vs. Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Roderick Strong

NXT Championship match: Adam Cole (c) vs. Pete Dunn

Champions vs. Champions vs. Champions match: The War Raiders vs. The New Day vs. The Undisputed Era