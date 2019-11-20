The Survivor Series 2019 in WWE has got bigger and better after NXT brand was included into the mix featuring SmackDown and Raw. The pay-per-view event is held on Sunday, 24 November, in Chicago, Illinois at the Allstate Arena.

This year, the superstars from three brands will fight for the brand supremacy. The biggest clash in the card will be between Brock Lesnar and Rey Mysterio who will engage in a no-holds-barred and no-disqualification match. Daniel Bryan will take on "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt (c) in the match played for the Universal Championship.

The main focus of the Survivor Series is about the stars from one brand taking on the other. This time, the audience will witness triangular contestants among the stars of Raw, SmackDown and NXT.

Here is the complete match card of the event:

WWE Championship Match: Brock Lesnar (champion) vs. Rey Mysterio (no holds barred, no disqualification)

WWE Universal Title Match: Bray Wyatt (champion) vs. Daniel Bryan

Non-Title Triple Threat Match: Women's Champion from Raw Becky Lynch vs. Women's Champion from NXT Shayna Baszler vs. Women's Champion from SmackDown Bayley

Non-Title Triple Threat Match: SmackDown Tag Team Champions New Day vs. NXT Tag Team Champions Undisputed Era vs. RAW Tag Team Champions Viking Raiders

Non-Title Triple Threat Match: WWE United States Champion AJ Styles vs. NXT North American Champion Roderick Strong vs. WWE Intercontinental Champion Shinsuke Nakamura

NXT Championship: Adam Cole (Champion) vs. TBD:

Women's Survivor Series Elimination Tag Team Match: Team SmackDown (Sasha Banks, Dana Brooke, Carmella, Lacey Evans, Nikki Cross) vs. Team Raw (Charlotte Flair, Natalya, The Kabuki Warriors & Sarah Logan) vs. Team NXT (TBA)

Men's Survivor Series Elimination Tag Team Match: Team SmackDown (Roman Reigns, Braun Strowman, Shorty G, Ali and King Corbin) vs. Team Raw (Seth Rollins, Randy Orton, Ricochet, Kevin Owens, Drew McIntyre) vs. Team NXT (TBA)