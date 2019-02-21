Meghan Markle's lunch with her Suits co-star Abigail Spencer was cut short when the Duchess felt that she needed more privacy.

Reportedly the actresses spent nearly two hours together inside the hotel whilst fans and photographers gathered outside to catch a glimpse of the pregnant Duchess. Apparently, the duo headed straight back to The Mark, holding hands after getting out of the car, where 15 close friends will gather to celebrate Prince Harry and Meghan's first baby.

A source told HELLO! that Meghan stepped out for a bite to eat with her former Suits co-star Abigail Spencer at the Flora Bar inside the Met Breuer museum – but left shortly afterwards. The pair were sat at a window table and it's thought they felt it wasn't private enough - so they instead headed to the Surrey Hotel. They were later seen at Café Boulud inside the venue, seated at the back where it was quieter.

It is being reported that in the evening, the former actress headed out for an intimate dinner with Markus, Misha, Jessica, Abigail and Serena – they arrived at The Polo Bar at around 7 pm and spent three hours chatting and laughing together.

Meghan Markle recently celebrated the first of two baby showers. The Duchess of Sussex received an outrageous gift during the baby shower. Meghan Markle is apparently due in April. She has been going through family drama with her family attacking her supporters in the media. We have to say that Meghan is not let anything slow her down in her Royal duties or in celebrating the arrival of her baby. You can check out the video here: