Meghan Markle is not a commoner per se, but she is when it comes to the Royal Family and so was Kate Middleton.

Apparently, the only reason the pair was allowed to join the Royal Family was because of Princess Margaret. Princess Margaret's marriage to Lord Snowdon was a symbolic "symptom of the great changes in the monarchy", a historian claims.

Apparently, long before Prince William and Prince Harry both chose to marry non-royals, Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle, respectively, it was Princess Margaret who made history by becoming the first daughter of a king to marry a commoner in 4 centuries.

Reportedly in an uncovered article from 1960, the late author and historian L.G. Pine commented how the marriage of Princess Margaret and Mr. Armstrong-Jones, later known as Lord Snowdon, was "a symptom of the great changes in our Royal Family."

Mr. Pine remembers the "very great changes wrought by the 1914-18 War in the pattern of the royal marriages in Britain."

The article states "only one of Queen Victoria's children [Princess Louise married the nine Duke of Argyll] married outside the ranks of royalty."

Mr.Pine commented that "we have only to recall that, of the five children of George V who married, only one married a scion of royalty."

Well, we have to say, Princess Margaret paving the way again was indeed a good thing as both Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle seem like fine additions to the Royal Family. Even though there might be a feud brewing between the pair. Meghan Markle is expected to give birth in April.