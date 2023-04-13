Surplus Cashflow: Does Spencer Vann Hold The Secret to Earning a Passive Income in an Unexplored Billion-Dollar Market?

Surplus funds recovery can be a lucrative business for those who have the knowledge, skills, and experience to navigate the process successfully. With billions of dollars in unclaimed funds waiting to be recovered, there is a significant potential for profit.

However, success in this business depends on factors such as market demand, competition, regulatory requirements, and the ability to effectively locate and recover funds for clients. As with any business, there are risks and challenges, but with the right approach and resources, surplus funds recovery can be a profitable and sustainable venture.

Spencer Vann, the mastermind behind Surplus Cashflow, offers investors a unique opportunity to generate a 6-figure passive income stream that is 100% recession-proof.

Not only does he help individuals reclaim their lost money, but he also partners with investors to create a lucrative business model. Partners can receive a 4, 5, or 6-figure finders fee check when lost money is returned to its rightful owner.

With over $500,000,000 in lost money recovered through his previous education the company, SurplusFund.com, Spencer now leads Surplus Cashflow to help investors create a passive income stream.

Surplus Cashflow manage the entire day-to-day operations of the business on behalf of investors, and their team of acquisition specialists actively seek out individuals with unclaimed money. Each specialist aims to close 4 deals per week, averaging $2,000 per deal, resulting in a projected gross income of $8,000 per week.

The company has case studies of investors who have made significant returns within a short amount of time. Charles, a former Uber driver, made a return of $45,000 per month in just eight weeks. Bernie, who had failed in previous investments, made $24,000 in his first 30 days. Luke, a successful real estate investor, diversified his cash flow and made $9,000 in his first month, which increased from $30,000 to $40,000 per month. Lee, a successful entrepreneur, made over $100,000 in gross income in his first month. Jay collected almost $100,000 in checks in a single day.

Amidst a recession, starting a business can pose a challenge due to various factors such as limited resources, reduced consumer spending, and intensified competition. Amazon, for instance, relies on e-commerce as its business model, making it highly susceptible to the adverse impacts of a recession. In such situations, the supply chain and logistics of Amazon may also experience disruptions, leading to possible delivery delays.

In contrast, with a surplus fund business, managing inventory, advertising, and website creation aren't necessary. Moreover, it doesn't rely on e-commerce platforms such as Amazon, Walmart, or Shopify to generate income.

So, for investors seeking to create a 6-figure passive income stream, investing in a surplus fund business can prove to be a profitable opportunity worth exploring, with Spencer Vann stating, "When the economy is up, people still need money. It's not like people stop wanting money. We are giving money away without any cyclical economic impact."