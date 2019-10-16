Supermodel Miranda Kerr has finally given birth to a baby boy with husband and Snapchat CEO and co-founder Evan Spiegel.

The couple already has an elder son Hart, who is 17 months old, and Kerr is also mother to son Flynn, who is the child of her ex-husband Orlando Bloom.

The couple has named their second child Myles, which Kerr revealed to the world via a picture of the name on her Instagram.

In the new social media post, the overjoyed mother made the announcement: "We are overjoyed at the arrival of Myles and so appreciate everyone's kind words and wishes during this special time," adding, "We couldn't be more excited to welcome our beautiful son into our family."

The Australian model and her 29-year-old husband tied the knot in a small ceremony that took place on May 2017. The intimate wedding celebrations included the couple's friends, family and music from Jason Mraz and Colbie Caillat.

The 36-year-old model and Spiegel confirmed the news of the pregnancy in March this year when a representative for the couple said that the two were expecting their second child together, merely 10 months after the birth of their first son Hart, on May 7, 2018.

According to the supermodel, her eldest son Flynn seemed to be the most excited at the thought of having a sibling, he wasted no time in asking his mother for a sibling as soon as he saw the relationship between Kerr and Spiegel flourishing.

During a conversation with Jimmy Kimmel in 2018, while she was still pregnant with Hart, Kerr said about Flynn, "He's so excited that Evan and I had been together for a while and he was like, 'When are we going to have another baby brother or sister?' And we were like, 'Look, we've got to get married first."

She continued, "So the day after the wedding, he comes running in and he's like, 'Mommy, is it in there?' I was like, 'Honey, give it a minute,' " adding that Flynn "has a mischievous personality like me. He also has my little chin."