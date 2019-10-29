Supermodel Emily Ratajkowski always manages to raise eyebrows since with her sensuous pictures on photo blogging site, Instagram. However, today the 28-year-old raised the hotness quotient by posting a completely nude picture of her Instagram handle. In the picture, Ratajkowski can be be seen siting on a green couch wearing nothing and flaunting her enviable figure. She captioned the picture as,"Mornings at home."

The picture has been taken high angle of her open space living room. It' an amazing space with large paintings, colorful floor rugs and a large green war around sofa. The model is seen laying naked on the sofa and the picture perfectly exhibits her sexy body, flat tummy and sexy legs. She has her knees bent and gave a sensuous look at her firm breasts in the snap. The photo has managed to garner more than 1.6 million likes and numerous comments ever since it has been posted. Most of her fans have been left stunned and astonished at her flawless figure.

However, this is not the first time that the supermodel has flaunted her naked body, she had gone naked and topless in some her earlier pictures too. Going through her Instagram handle, it seems like Emily has spent most part of her summer showcasing her body in barely there swimsuits from her very own swimwear brand, Inamorata.

Last week, supermodel Emily Ratajkowski made headlines after she was slapped with a lawsuit by a photographer for a photo she shared as her Instagram story. In a report obtained by entertainment portal 'E! News, the 28-year-old model and her company, Emrata Holdings Inc. have been sued by lensman Robert O'Neil in the Southern District of New York claiming copyright infringement. The photographer has claimed that Ratajkowski neither licensed his picture nor did she take his permission before posting it on her Instagram handle. The reports further suggests that the lensman is suing the 'Gone Girl' star of damages up to $150,000 and has also asked for all the profit she has earned from his work.