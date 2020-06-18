One of the most popular dramas on Netflix, Money Heist: La Casa de Papel, is reportedly getting remade into Korean. The BH Entertainment, through its production agency ZIUM Contents, is in talks with Netflix in this regard. The discussion is on and the remake has not been finalized yet.

Ilgan Sports reported that there is progress in the talks between BH Entertainment and Netflix about remaking the Spanish series into Korean. The step was taken as Money Heist is not only one of the most-watched dramas on Netflix globally, but also is one of the top 10 dramas watched in South Korea.

As the project is not finalized yet, the casting is still a distant process. However, hearing the news, netizens have started getting creative and have put together names of actors they think are most suitable for the roles in the Korean remake of Money Heist.

Netizens' Choice For Korean Version of Money Heist

Netizens suggested the names of suitable Korean actors for the top 10 characters in Money Heist. Accordingly, they feel Jo Jin Woong will be able to do justice to the role of the Professor. Bae Doo Na is being named for Tokyo's role, while netizens see Cha Seung Won as Berlin, Jin Seo Yeon as Nairobi, Lee Hyun Woo as Rio, Ryu Jun Yeol as Denver, Go Chang Suk as Moscow Ma Dong Seok as Helsinki and Kim Dae Myung as Oslo.

It is not clear if the series will be completely remade or changes will be made to the script to adapt it to the Korean understanding and situations. The Spanish drama Money Heist has completed four seasons on Netflix. The first season was aired in 2017. The drama is about a man who plans a heist of the Royal Mint of Spain. He brings together eight people to carry out the task.

Spanish Drama All Set For Fifth Season

The fourth season of Money Heist was released in April 2020 and helped the drama remain in the top 10 slot of the most watched series on OTT platform till date. After four successful seasons, Producer Jesús Colmenar has confirmed Money Heist season 5. The work on the fifth installment has started.

Earlier Álvaro Morte, who plays the lead character The Professor in the drama, had hinted about departing from the show. But when asked about how he thinks the ending of his character should be, he had said that he would like to see the Professor going back to loneliness and a solitary life where he looks more comfortable.

But some of the netizens have expressed their hope that big names in BH Entertainment including Lee Byung Hun, Yoo Ji Tae, Go Soo, Han Hyo Joo, Han Ji Min, and Kim Go Eun should be approached for the lead roles in the drama.

Apart from Money Heist, ZIUM Contents Agency is also in talks about the rights and involvement to remake popular Korean horror film Gonjiam: Haunted Asylum in Hollywood.