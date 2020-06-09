Renee Gracie, the first woman to compete full-time in V8 Supercars series has joined the adult film industry to end her financial struggles. The racer said she is earning good money and is happy about her decision.

The decision of Gracie has shocked the racing community. She has currently quit motorsports to join the porn film industry. Hailing from Brisbane, Australia, Gracie said that she wanted to make good money and mentioned joining the adult film industry was the best decision of her life. While explaining why she joined the porn industry, Gracie said that she tried her hand in motorsports but could not get expected results. This affected funding and she faced financial difficulties.

Research on Porn Industry Made Her Quit Motorsports

It was not like she was forced into the adult film industry. Instead, before joining adult films, Gracie studied a lot about the industry. After much research, she came to the conclusion that she can make good money. "It has been the best thing I have done in my whole life. It has put me in a financial position I could never have dreamt of and I really enjoy it," she said speaking to Daily Telegraph.

The former racer said that she was comfortable with whatever she is now as she is earning good money. Gracie mentioned that she was aware of the fact that the news will be leaked sooner or later and would be a controversial topic. But after research, she was sure about going for it and face whatever comes next.

She said her first salary for six days of work was $24,000. That is when her determination became stronger and she was sure she could do something in her life. She is currently making $90,000 per month. Gracie sells her videos and pictures on the website onlyfans.com.

Her fansite recently saw an increase in the number of subscriptions after the news was published as at least 5,000 people joined her site. Reacting to the same, Supercars refused to make any comments. It said that Gracie was no more a competitor and it will not comment on her decision.