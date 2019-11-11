Mookuthi Murugan has emerged victorious in the seventh season of Super Singer. He defeated four others like Punya, Sam-Vishal, Gautham and Vikram in the last stage of the Vijay TV's popular reality show.

Unfortunately, his victory has met with mixed response. Many feel that Punya or Vikram deserved the title more than Murugan, who enjoyed huge support from the rural audience. They complain that he lacked versatility in his singing, while the other two possessed the said quality which made them a better choice than him for the trophy.

However, his hardcore fans are delighted to see him winning the trophy along with a flat worth Rs 50 lakh. They have praised him to heavens for his hard work and congratulated him for the success.

Vikram was the runner-up, whereas Punya and Sam-Shankar ended at the third place in the grand finale of Super Singer 6 held in Coimbatore on Sunday, 10 November.

Here, we bring you the mixed reactions of the fans:

Govindan Saravanan: Happy to see #mookuthiMurugan winning @vijaytelevision SuperSinger title.All the best

Subash: THE REAL TITTLE WINNER MURUGAN JIIII

mathisweetz: REMEMBER HE WAS THE FIRST ONE TO ENTER THE FINALISTS SELECTED BY JUDGES TOO. EVERYONE IN THE TOP20 WERE EXTREMELY TALENTED BUT MURUGAN WAS THE MOST INTELLIGENT AND CONSISTENT PERFORMER.

Kapilan Sachchithananthan: He deserves it. It is like a compensation; because everyone enjoyed abusing, harassing him, and made fun of his appearance.

@starindia #Murugan #SuperSinger #GrandFinale #VijayTelevision #முருகன்

vip: Congrats Murugan Annan.village la irukavangalukum vijay Tv oru life koduthu iruku.mass Athu pola engalukkum oru vaipu kodukanum plzz

VMS: Congratulations #Murugan! Punya is another equally deserving contestant with her versatility! But Murugan is the true champion given his background and hard work. Others, such as Sam Vishal may have fan base, but not even close to the singing talents shown by Punya/Murugan/Vikram

Michael Mahe❤️: Congrats #Murugan Anna.. Dream Comes To For U Na..❤️ My Whole Family Happy For U Winning The Title of #supersinger7

mmageis: Congratulations to Murugan. 1st time i m happy with the result. Expected vikram or Murugan. All 5 finalist are great Singers. All the best for their futures.

Simon James: Both Murugan and Vikram are well deserved but why not some cash prize to Punya and Sam, the second runner ups and a special prize for Gautham? All their efforts for a bouquet?

VMS: Congratulations #Murugan! Punya is another equally deserving contestant with her versatility! But Murugan is the true champion given his background and hard work. Others, such as Sam Vishal may have fan base, but not even close to the singing talents shown by Punya/Murugan/Vikram

Shankar Muniraj: I appreciate n welcome the fact that @vijaytelevision wud like to help d under-privileged. But do it through #Charity, not in the name reality talent shows.

It's #Unjust to real talents. Fooling ppl continues. #SuperSinger #NotDeservingWinner

@anirudhofficial @_ShwetaMohan_?

Kavitha: I think they should change the title to "SuperSadStory" instead of supersinger, since they are giving priority to who has the best sad story, rather than best talent in singing.