Every few generations comes a person with a mind that can change how the world thinks and operates. Old ideas either get replaced or improved to a point that we forgotten about what life was like before the change. While technology over the last century has improved incredibly, we have not seen much change in the agricultural induatry since the 17th century...until now.

Suparatana Bencharongkul is leading a technological agricultural revolution in Thailand. Her father, Boonchai Bencharongkul, a telecom billionaire in Thailand, believed all his life that the farmer was the most important profession — someone who fed the world, and he taught these values to his maturing daughter. Backed by her father, Bencharongkul has devoted herself to promoting innovative technology in the world of farming. She is currently the General Manager at Rakbankerd Co., a subsidiary of her father's Benchachinda Group.

First and foremost, it should be noted that the technological innovations Bencharongkul brought into farming are currently gaining popularity, being actively used by Thai farmers. These farming advances include field monitoring techniques and a whole range of precision agriculture tools. As a matter of fact, innovations are constantly being introduced, almost on a monthly basis. Such regular innovations allow for the constant improvement of farming technology and accurate monitoring of the farming process, which results in optimization on numerous levels. Many academics believe that a combination of high financial status and interest for the topic of agriculture is indeed a rare one, and Bencharongkul is somehow able to juggle between the world's of glamour and farming seamlessly. What is it about her that makes her so flexible and agile?

First of all, let's take a look at some crucial facts about Bencharongkul. To begin with, her father heads the DTAC mobile service company; he is both the founder and the chairman of this organization. Why did not Suparatana just walk in his footsteps? It looks like she wished to pursue another path — a passion for farming, the foundation of every economy. It so coincided that this passion paralleled her father's. Indeed, it is most probable that this interest of hers reflects the spirit with which she was raised. However, it is not often that a child, especially the child of a wealthy parent, sides with the parent's philosophy. It looks like in the case of Bencharongkul it was a mere coincidence and a little of the magic.

Another thing that we should know about Bemcharongkul is her character. It is unlikely that a young woman who did not care about making an impact would pursue such a path. As a matter of fact, it is ultimately clear that Bencharongkul's wants to advocate for big change and she is taking decisive steps to make this wish a reality. Today, technology is being incorporated on all levels in Thailand. Smartphones and the Internet have become popularized to a significant extent. Now, the fact that Bencharongkul's father work in a tech-related industry should not be overlooked. It looks like the daughter in this duo is taking technology one step further — into the realm of agriculture.

Despite Bencharongkul's passion and interest in the subject, she is certain to encounter some hurdles along the way. Specifically, when it comes to developing countries, there are approaches in farming that are difficult to change. Mostly, because they have been around for decades. In order to transition to a new way of farming, farmers would need to receive extensive education in the realm of farming via technological innovation. However, is this not what revolutions are mostly about? Radical change. So in the case of Bencharongkul, it is all a matter of time and financial investment. She has both, she is young and has her whole life ahead of her.

What are the key objectives of Rakbankerd, where Bencharongkul is the General Manager? First of all, the company sets out to engage in the more effective use and distribution of resources; among them chemicals, fertilizers, fuel, and water. Also, another aim is to increase both the quality and the quantity of the products that are produced via farming. Reducing the carbon footprint is one other important objective. Finally, Rakbankerd sets out to mitigate any existing risks to the crops. As one can see, these are some rather impressive goals and if Bencharongkul finds the necessary resources to meet them, she will certainly end up leaving an important mark in the world's agricultural history.

Now, let's take a step back. Bencharongkul was raised in a family where agriculture was praised and farmers were considered as the most important people in any given society. At what point did this love of agriculture emerge? It is difficult to say. Most probably, this is something that her father felt deep inside and eventually transferred to his daughter in the shape and form of deep-seated values. Everybody needs a dream. One that fuels them forward and inspires to get up in the morning every single day. It looks like Bencharongkul has certainly found hers. What is more important and crucial is that this dream is practical and achievable.

Most of us want to feel our attachment to our social surroundings by doing things that will bring lasting change. This is especially true of those who are exceptionally successful. Since they already have everything they need and want, oftentimes, they find themselves looking for some greater cause that will fuel them forward. In some cases, people rise to fame by serving others. It actually seems like Bencharongkul's wish to reconnect with her country's heritage and people through her projects is her way of feeling connected.

Another point worth noting is in the religion of Boonchai Bencharongkul. If one takes a look at Buddhism, it emphasizes the importance of leading a simple life, one detached from the extreme states of suffering and ecstasy. It seems that Bencharongkul is following in her father's footsteps by trying to lead a life that is both simple and filled with meaning. One cannot but be inspired by people like her. People who are ready to serve others in a way that is meaningful, by implementing social and technological changes, are modern-day heroes and heroines.