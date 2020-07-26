We all have heard the phrases like 'health is wealth ' and 'fitness is the key'. Staying fit is really important in such a busy era, but what if someone chooses it as a career?. Yes, Bodybuilding right now is a career path, many of us want to be going to. Bodybuilding is a procedure of creating muscle strands through unique workouts, expanded calorie diet, an adequate measure of rest. The procedure then turns into a sport called competitive bodybuilding, where the competitors show their physique to judges and receive points for their appearance.

We have several inspirations who have achieved name and fame in bodybuilding. Sunny Sanjay Surana is one of them. He is only 23 years old. He started from underweight, super skinny person at the age of 19, after completing his graduation, he started working with his father, then gradually he moved his focus to bodybuilding and training as he found himself growing mentally and physically. Sunny Sanjay Surana can entertain people and make someone's day. He makes people happy and motivates them. Planning for the future is something he doesn't personally do because he thinks that nothing happens the way one exactly wants it. His goal is to stay happy and healthy and become a successful businessman.

He is really an inspiration for aspiring bodybuilders. He wants to convey the message to the society to never give up in life because circumstances always change, nothing is ever set in stone. If you are feeling depressed and not motivated, know that you are not alone in this. Seek help as all of us need each other to survive. Life is too short to waste it on being unhappy and ungrateful, so make the most of it while you still can.