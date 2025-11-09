Sunderland vs Arsenal Live Streaming: How to Watch the Premier League Match in the US, UK and India

Sunderland face a tough challenge as they welcome Arsenal to the Stadium of Light, with both sides desperate to hold on to their current positions in the standings. Sunderland managed to keep their momentum going with a hard-fought draw against Everton in their Monday night home game, but facing Arsenal will be a much tougher test.

Everton could have easily been two goals ahead if not for Thierno Barry's shocking miss from just three yards out, after Iliman Ndiaye had already put them in front with a brilliant strike. Sunderland came back roaring in the second half and leveled the score thanks to a stunning long-range strike from Granit Xhaka.

Tough Ask for Sunderland

The result means Regis Le Bris's team are now unbeaten in three league matches, following back-to-back wins over Wolves and Chelsea. That run makes their upcoming clash with Arsenal a crucial test in their push to stay within the top four.

While some have questioned whether Sunderland can keep up this impressive form, the newly promoted side has already surpassed expectations and looks set for a far better finish than most teams in their position.

However, facing Arsenal will be a real measure of their strength, focus, and resilience.

Arsenal continue to look unstoppable, showing no signs of slowing down after another convincing win and clean sheet. Their away win over Slavia Praha set a new club record — eight straight games without conceding — and the Gunners have now allowed only three goals in 16 matches across all competitions this season.

Last weekend, Arsenal sealed another solid win on the road against Burnley, with first-half goals from Viktor Gyökeres and Declan Rice sealing all three points. Mikel Arteta's side once again showed total control, dominating possession and giving their opponents almost no clear chances to score.

With that result, Arsenal sit six points clear of Manchester City and seven ahead of Liverpool. A win at Sunderland would help them maintain or even widen that lead, especially since City and Liverpool face each other on Sunday at the Etihad. If Arteta's men take care of business at the Stadium of Light, they could end the weekend in an even stronger position at the top.

When and Where

The English Premier League match between Sunderland and Arsenal will be played at Stadium of Light, Sunderland, England, on Saturday, November 8, at 5:30 PM BST/12:30 PM ET and 10 PM IST.

How to Watch

Fans in the United States can watch the Sunderland vs Arsenal Premier League match live on NBC, Peacock, and USA Network.

Fans in the United Kingdom can watch the Sunderland vs Arsenal Premier League match live on Sky Sports, Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Ultra HD

Fans in India can watch the Sunderland vs Arsenal Premier League match live on the Star Sports Network.

How to Live Stream

Fans in the United States, can watch the live streaming of the Sunderland vs Arsenal Premier League match on FuboTV, NBC Sports App and nbcsports.com.

Fans in the United Kingdom can watch the live streaming of the Sunderland vs Arsenal Premier League match on Sky Go UK, NOW TV and SKY GO Extra.

Fans can watch the Sunderland vs Arsenal Premier League match live streaming in India on Disney+ Hotstar.