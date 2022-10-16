Sun Lijun: China's Top Cop Sentenced To Death Was Wiretapping Xi Jinping

A Chinese top cop, who has been sentenced to death, could have been wiretapping President Xi Jinping, according to reports. Sun Lijun, who is a former vice minister of public security and was an ally of Xi, was sentenced to death for corruption.

Lijun, who held significant power, had overseen the crackdown on Hong Kong protests. He was also sent to Wuhan at the start of the pandemic, which suggests that he was powerful figure in the country.

But he now stands accused of leading a "political clique" that has "seriously damaged the unity of the party", with allegations reported on in a Spectator podcast that he may even have been involved in wiretapping, according to Daily Star.

"One of the things that seems to be going around is that one of the vice-ministers sentenced was also wiretapping senior leaders, including Xi, which is one of the big taboos in government," claimed veteran China watcher Bill Bishop on The Spectator's podcast Chinese Whispers.

