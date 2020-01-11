Oman's long-serving ruler Sultan Qaboos bin Said Al Said died at the age of 79, the state media announced on Saturday. Qaboos, who personified the image of the 'benevolent monarch' was the Arab world's longest-serving ruler. "With great sorrow and deep sadness... the royal court mourns His Majesty Sultan Qaboos bin Said, who passed away on Friday," the royal court said in a statement.

The return of Qaboos last month to Muscat after medical checks and treatment in Belgium had sparked rumours about his failing health. Reports at that time said the ruler who shaped and preserved Oman's unity in most part of the last half century was suffering from cancer.

The Sultan, who came to power nearly 50 years ago, has had indifferent health at least since the beginning of the last decade. In 2015, he underwent prolonged treatment in Germany.

The 79-year-old sat on the Omani throne since 1970 when the leadership changed in a bloodless coup. He came to power following a British-backed coup that removed his father Said bin Taimur from power. Taimur had become unpopular after his heavy-handed reprisal of the Dhofar revolution in the restive south of the country. Qaboos brought peace to the country during his reign by mending bridges with the southern revolutionaries. He also modernised the country and rolled out unprecedented economic reforms with the help of the oil wealth.

Who will succeed Qaboos as Oman's ruler?

The crisis staring at the peaceful Arabian peninsula nation is that the popular Sultan has no children or siblings. It remains unclear who the Sultan has nominated as his successor. This lack of clarity had kicked up succession rumours every time the ageing monarch travelled abroad for medical treatment.

The succession to the Omani throne has been an open question for more than a decade. Qaboos amended the process of choosing his successor in 2011. Under this plan, the Sultan named a council to oversee the enforcement of the country's Basic Law when the role of the Sultan falls vacant.

New ruler within three days of the death of the monarch

As per the Basic Law the royal household must select a new ruler within three days of the death of the monarch. Qaboos has several cousins and other close relatives but no direct heir. In case no Sultan is selected within the time frame, the defense council and the heads of the judiciary and the consultative councils would turn to the choice of Qaboos, which he has recorded and kept sealed in an envelope.

Oman goes into mourning

Oman declared a three-day period of official mourning following the monarch's death. State and private sectors would remain closed during the period, and flags would fly at half mast for thje next 40 days, the state media said. The monarch died after "a wise and triumphant march rich with generosity that embraced Oman and extended to the Arab, Muslim and entire world and achieved a balanced policy that the whole world respected," state news agency ONA said.