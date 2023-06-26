Suleman Dawood: Teen Who Died on Titanic Sub Wanted to Break Record for Rubik' Cube in Depths of Ocean and His Father Took a Camera to Capture the Moment

The 19-year-old Brit teenager who died along with his billionaire father Shahzada Dawood aboard the Titanic submarine had planned to solve a Rubik's Cube in the depths of the ocean and break a world record. Suleman Dawood had applied to the Guinness Book of World Records and his father Shahzada carried a camera to capture the moment.

However, that never happened as the Titan submarine suffered a "catastrophic implosion" on its way to the Titanic wreckage last Sunday, killing all the passengers onboard almost instantly. On Thursday, a five-day-long search came to an end after the US Coast Guard reported that debris from the Titan submersible was found on the ocean floor.

Unfulfilled Dreams

Suleman's mother, Christine Dawood told the BBC in an interview that her son had brought a Rubik's cube with him on the Titanic expedition. He intended to solve it thousands of meters beneath the ocean's surface.

Suleman had hoped to break a world record with his accomplishment, while his father Shahzada carried a camera to document the momentous event, as per the report.

"He said, 'I'm going to solve the Rubik's Cube 3,700 meters below sea at the Titanic,'" she told the outlet in her first interview since the deaths of her son and husband.

According to Christine Dawood, her son Suleman had a remarkable ability to solve the Rubik's cube puzzle in under 20 seconds. He was known to carry the cube with him everywhere he went.

The grieving mom said that she had initially intended to join her husband on the underwater expedition to the depths of the sea. However, due to the Covid-19 pandemic, their plans were disrupted, and the trip was canceled.

When the opportunity to embark on the OceanGate submersible resurfaced, she made the decision to let her son, Suleman, take her place on the expedition.

"Then I stepped back and gave them space to set [Suleman] up because he really wanted to go," Christine said.

"I was really happy for them because both of them, they really wanted to do that for a very long time," she said.

Christine Dawood and her daughter were present on the Polar Prince, which served as the support vessel for the sub during the incident when communication with the Titan submersible was lost. They received the news of the communication breakdown while aboard the Polar Prince.

"I didn't comprehend at that moment what it meant â€“ and then it just went downhill from there," Christine told the British publication.

Life Changes in No Time

The mother and sister have expressed their intention to learn how to solve a Rubik's Cube in memory of Suleman. This gesture serves as a tribute to their late son and brother.

The initial frantic efforts to rescue the individuals aboard the submersible eventually turned into a recovery mission. "I think I lost hope when we passed the 96 hours mark," the mom and wife said.

Around that time, Christine Dawood informed her family members about the situation.

"I said: 'I'm preparing for the worst.' That's when I lost hope."

Tragically, in addition to Suleman and his father Shahzada Dawood, three other people lost their lives on board the ill-fated submersible.

The casualties included Stockton Rush, the 61-year-old CEO of OceanGate, the company that owned the Titan. Furthermore, British businessman Hamish Harding, aged 58, and Paul-Henry Nargeolet, aged 77, a former French navy diver and esteemed explorer, also perished in the incident.

On Saturday, the Transportation Safety Board of Canada made announced that it would analyze voice recordings and other relevant data from the Titan submersible to conduct a comprehensive investigation into the incident and determine the cause of the sub's fate.

Following their return to St. John's, a funeral prayer was conducted on Sunday to honor and remember the father and son who tragically lost their lives.

Suleman, the youngest victim of the tragedy, was a student at the University of Strathclyde in Glasgow, United Kingdom.

Shahzada Dawood held a prominent position as one of Pakistan's wealthiest people, serving as the vice chairman of Engro Corporation. Engro Corporation is a subsidiary company of Dawood Hercules Corporation Limited, which is a publicly traded investment holding company with a focus on various sectors including agriculture, industries, and the health sector.

In addition to his notable business endeavors, Shahzada Dawood held significant positions in various organizations. He served as a board member for the Global Advisory Board of Prince's Trust International, a charity founded by Prince Charles.

Moreover, he was also a board member of the California-based SETI (Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence) Institute, an organization dedicated to the exploration and detection of potential signs of intelligent life beyond Earth.

Shahzada Dawood, originally born in Pakistan, relocated to the United Kingdom where he pursued his higher education. He studied law at the University of Buckingham. "He had this ability of childlike excitement," Christine said of her late husband.

"He was involved in so many things, he helped so many people and I think I think that I really want to continue that legacy and give him that platform when his work has continued and it's quite important for my daughter as well."

"I miss them," she said. "I really, really miss them."