SuiHub Accelerator Sets Record with Largest Intake for Ecosystem-Specific Accelerator

SuiHub is thrilled to announce the outstanding response to its Global Accelerator Program, receiving over 630 applications. This marks one of the largest intakes for an ecosystem-specific accelerator program.

The program attracted interest from over 13,000 individuals across 152 countries and 2,452 cities, showcasing the momentum within the Sui ecosystem and the broad appeal of SuiHub's initiative.

Kristof Lukovich, CEO of SuiHub, said, "The immense interest in the SuiHub Accelerator Program underscores the strength of the Sui ecosystem and its appeal to builders worldwide. We are excited to work with the inaugural cohort and help them unlock the full potential of the Sui blockchain to address real-world challenges."

With an acceptance rate of just around 1.3%, the first cohort will feature some of the most innovative and promising Web3 startups.

Scott Keto, President at CoinList, commented, "The 630+ applicants demonstrate the strength of the SuiHub offering and the momentum within the Sui ecosystem. With an acceptance rate of just 1.3%, the first cohort looks incredibly promising. We look forward to supporting this next generation of builders on Sui."

The SuiHub Accelerator, run in partnership with Brinc, CoinList, Ghaf Group, and the Sui Foundation, offers up to $200,000 in milestone-based funding per team, technical support, and access to global marketing channels. Its goal is to empower pre-token projects and entrepreneurs building sustainable business models on the Sui blockchain.

"Backed by Sui's fast and scalable network, these projects have immense potential to continue growing the Sui ecosystem," said Dr. Kostas Chalkias, Co-founder of Sui.

Henrik Johansson, Head of Community at Sui Foundation, said, "The response to the SuiHub Dubai Accelerator from the community, developers, entrepreneurs, and users has been incredible. The volume of qualified submissions reflects the talent driving the Sui ecosystem."

The first cohort is set to begin shortly, with selected teams gaining access to the Sui Solutions Engineering team, expert advisory on token design, and growth marketing support.

Bashar Aboudaoud, COO & Co-Founder of Brinc, said, "The caliber and overwhelming number of SuiHub applications show both the rapid growth of the Sui ecosystem and the strength of our partners. The program is quickly becoming one of the best in Web3, and I'm excited to see the progress of the startups entering it."

As SuiHub fosters innovation and collaboration, this first cohort is poised to advance Web3 and accelerate Sui's mission of onboarding the next billion blockchain users.

Feras Al Sadek, MD of Ghaf Group, added, "At Ghaf Group, we are thrilled to support Sui's growth in the Middle East and beyond. This program is more than just an accelerator; it's a launchpad for the next wave of innovation in Web3, strengthening the regional ecosystem through global connections."