A Pakistani pop singer is determined to kill Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi. She hasn't made up her mind on how to go about the task though. The options she has considered so far are either to unleash deadly snakes on the Indian leader or blow herself up as a suicide bomber. The Pakistani celebrity who has grabbed eyeballs for her murder mission is Rabi Pirzada.

In her latest freak-out on the social media, Pirzada has said she wished if she could be the suicide bomber who would kill PM Narendra Modi. She posted a photo of herself on twitter wearing a suicide vest embellished with bombs of myriad sizes and hues.

The singer had earlier threatened to unleash poisonous reptiles on Narendra Modi after India abrogated Article 370 of the Constitution that had given special rights to the state of Jammu and Kashmir.

The caption on her photo with the suicide jacket, which she posted on Twitter on Tuesday, read: "#ModiHitler i just wish huh. #kashmirkibeti."

The post obviously sparked outrage, including in Pakistan, where Twitter users reprimanded the Lahore-based singer, IANS reported. Twitterati in Pakistan said Pirzada's action projected a bad image of Pakistan. In India, some twitter users ripped into her saying she was donning the Pakistani national dress.

The Pakistani wildlife authorities had initiated action against her in after she posted a 15-second clip on Twitter that showed herself with snakes and alligators. A Lahore court then issued an arrest warrant against her in September. The viral video showed Pirzada threatening Prime Minister Narendra Modi with snakes.